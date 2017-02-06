Car crash leads to drink-driving charges for P-plater

A GRAFTON P-plate driver has been charged with high-range drink driving after his vehicle crashed into a large tree.

Police said the 22-year-old man was driving a Holden Commodore west along Arthur St, Grafton about 2.10am on Saturday when his vehicle skidded and then slammed into a large tree in Banksia St.

The driver was breath tested at the scene and returned a positive blood alcohol result.

At the Grafton Police Station, he allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.212, more than for times the legal limit for full licence holders.

For provisional license holders, the limit is 0.

He is scheduled to appear in Grafton Local Court and has been suspended from driving.

In the Lower Clarence, a 30-year-old driver was stopped by police on Yamba Rd, Yamba about 1.25am yesterday.

Following a roadside breath test, the P1 licence holder was transported to the police station where he allegedly recorded a BAC reading of .036.

The man was charged with special-range drink driving and will appear in court at a later date.