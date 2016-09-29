Horror crash: five injured three critical in car rollover

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a crash at Woodenbong last night. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

THREE people were left critically injured and another two were taken to hospital after a car lost control, collided with an embankment and rolled several times near Woodenbong.

Three of the passengers were siblings from Woodenbong and all five occupants were between the ages of 16 and 22 years old.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Doug Conners said the unregistered 1989 Nissan 300ZX was traveling east on Mount Lindesay Rd when it appears to have lost control while going around a slight left hand bend, about 3km west of Woodenbong on Tuesday night.

Insp Conners said the unregistered car, which had no seats and no seat belts, collided with an embankment, which caused the vehicle to roll a number of times.

As it rolled, four of the five occupants were thrown from the car.

"Nearby residents attended the scene and notified emergency services," he said.

The driver was a 20-year-old man.

Insp Conners said a 22-year-old male passenger from Kilgra, near Kyogle, and a 17-year-old male passenger from Round Mountain near Hastings Point both suffered significant head injuries and were in a critical condition.

He said the 22-year-old was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and the 17-year-old was taken via the Lismore-based Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The remaining three occupants who are all Woodenbong siblings, including the 20-year-old male driver, a 17-year-old female passenger and a 16-year-old male passenger, were taken via road ambulances to the Lismore Base Hospital.

One was then transferred via Westpac helicopter form the Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

Officers from the police crash investigation unit attended and processed the scene through the night.

Inquiries into the exact cause of the crash are continuing.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.