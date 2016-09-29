Caravana Sun and friends set to shine at Yamba

GROOVE: Caravana Sun are set to rock Yamba Golf Club on Friday, September 30 along with friends Nocturnal Tapes and Nick & Sam.

STRAIGHT off the back of a massive European tour and with a new album, Melbourne outfit Caravana Sun will bring its explosive live shows to Yamba Golf Club tomorrow night.

The good times party band has just returned home from Europe, from its fifth and biggest tour over there to date which included prestigious festivals in the UK and The Netherlands.

Aside from five international tours The Caravana Sun boys have played more than 500 gigs at home since their formation in 2009. This is the kind of serious work ethic that has made them such a deadly live experience.

And they are no strangers to Yamba, having headlined the Surfing the Coldstream Festival in the past and played venues including the Maclean Hotel.

Vocalist/guitarist Luke Carra, who recently moved to Byron Bay from Melbourne, said the band enjoyed the vibe of the Clarence Coast and looked forward to returning for a huge night at the golf club alongside electronic wizards Nocturnal Tapes and local guitar maestros Nick & Sam.

"Yamba is a special place for us. We had plenty of good times there and expect Friday night's will be no different,” Carra said.

Caravana Sun is touring on the back of its latest album Guerrilla Club.

This time around it has focussed on producing a contemporary sound to enhance its high-energy surf/dub/rock fusion.

The new album was born out of the band's connection to its home, land and sea, so Yamba was a no-brainer when it come to including the seaside venue on its touring schedule.

Carra said the band's endless and unconventional touring circuit to rural communities had directly shaped the foundations

of the new record, so it

made sense to take it

back there.

"We are living and breathing what Guerrilla Club is all about; our love for Australia and its culture,” he said.