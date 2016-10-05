Carly surfs into junior award

Wooli grommet Carly Shanahan has been unstoppable on the waves this past fortnight.

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: It wasn't too long ago when Carly Shanahan was training hard, but not quite getting the results she had been hoping for, but the 12-year-old Wooli grommet stuck at it, and now has the results to show for it, including Junior Sportsperson for September.

Some of her recent achievements include first in the Surfing NSW MR Series in the Under 19 category, second in the NSW State Grommet Titles, taking the Under 14s girls title at the Wahu Surfer Grom Comp in Coffs Harbour before finally heading down to Sydney last week to finish runner up in the Ripcurl GromSearch.

"It feels really great to be surfing well, because I had a run of events earlier that I wasn't doing so well in,” Shanahan said.

"I was training well, but I wasn't doing as well as I had prepared for, and I was missing out on the finals by just 0.2, so it felt like nothing was paying off, but I kept at the training and I've had a row of competitions where I've made the final so it's a great reward for all the training.”

Once a week, Shanahan heads to the gym to train, and uses a skate ramp at her house to practise her technique. Shanahan also uses a network of coaches, including her dad and Lee Winkler.

The next challenge for Shanahan will be the Australian Boardrider Battle in Yamba on October 29, where Shanahan has been picked to represent Coffs Harbour Boardriders, who won the event two years ago.

"It was really exciting to be a part of that team, it's a real honour,” she said.

Shanahan's second place in the NSW State Grommet Titles booked her a spot in the Australian Junior Surfing Titles at Phillip Island in November this year.

"It's kind of nerve-wracking to come up against all these great surfers,” she said.

"It kind of puts you off how well they do, but it's also really exciting that you could do something amazing.

"I'll be doing all my regular training, and a bit more. I'm very excited.”