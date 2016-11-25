30°
Caroona creates a brew-haha for residents

25th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
Residents at Caroona Yamba enjoy a beer they've brewed themselves with the help of staff and volunteers.
Residents at Caroona Yamba enjoy a beer they've brewed themselves with the help of staff and volunteers. Adam Hourigan

THEY say nothing tastes better than a beer you brew yourself, and for some of the residents at Uniting Caroona Yamba, their first batch of homebrew tasted just right.

"A lot of the men had an interest in making their own homebrew before they were here,” activities officer Ann Duke said.

"So from talking to them we thought 'why can't we do that here?'”

So the idea was created, but to create the golden liquid, they needed equipment and supplies, and some of the female residents came to their rescue.

"They started making relishes and jams which we were able to sell, and from that we were able to purchase the kit for brewing,” Anne said.

With a volunteer coming in to get the brew started, the residents got right into the process and helped keep an eye on the brew.

"We had one who'd go and check on it every day. 'Don't worry, I'll watch it - it's working well' he'd said to us.”

And with the brew now complete, the residents gathered in the gardens of Caroona for a first taste test.

"They're all saying that's its a really good drink,” Anne said.

And with a ginger beer created as well, plans are already underway for the next batch to be put down, Anne said it has been a great exercise for the residents.

"The whole process has given them an interest in here, and become a real talking point,” she said.

"The men have gotten to know each and become more social, and even the ladies have become more social, with a few of them saying they want a beer too.”

