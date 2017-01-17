Caroona evacuated after microwave fire

RESIDENTS at Uniting Caroona Yamba received an earlier than expected wake-up call, courtesy of a microwave oven that had caught on fire.

About 30 residents of the aged care facility had to be evacuated as a precaution, with Fire and Rescue NSW crews responding to an automatic fire alarm around 11.40pm last night.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said firefighters reported an unusual smell and smoke, and had to use breathing apparatus to check the rooms, where the source of the fire was found to be a microwave oven.

"Firefighters were quick to extinguish a minor fire in a microwave oven, and thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hot spots, as fires can spread through the circuitry in an electrical fire," the spokesperson said.

"Even though the fire was quickly extinguished, the residents were evacuated as a precaution to prevent any smoke inhalation.

"There was some minor property damage to a fridge, and the microwave oven was removed."

Residents returned to their rooms around 1am this morning after Fire and Rescue NSW crews had cleared the smoke and finished their thermal camera checks.

The spokesperson said two ambulances were called, but no injuries were reported.