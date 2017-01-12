34°
Cars! Pizzas! Hotels! Why broadband is killing ownership

12th Jan 2017 1:03 PM

WE live in an age where we can press a few buttons on a hand-held screen and food will come to our door.

A few different presses and a car will turn up, with a driver willing to take you wherever you want to go.

Welcome to the future.

These are the best-known parts of what is now being called the "access economy", and it's set to explode in popularity this year.
 

There are more than 3.7 million homes and businesses around the country which can already connect to the NBN network with the rollout scheduled to be complete by 2020.

Those with the NBN have access to the faster connections than ever before, and they are now spending money to use services or products temporarily, rather than pay for them outright.

An example is the increased use of Uber, which gives customers access to a car but not the car itself.

In the same way AirBNB gives a person access to a beachhouse or inner-city apartment, but only briefly.
 

Consumer psychologist and former "cool hunter" Adam Ferrier said people are now more focused on convenience and value, not in ownership.

"Sharing or just paying for access doesn't mean missing out," he said.

"For example, why rent a car when the access economy makes getting lifts everywhere so easy and affordable?

"The same goes for movies, music, holiday rentals, clothes, garden tools and even pet-sitting."

He said access to fast broadband means more people using on-demand services and entering a world of instant goods and services.

Telsyte managing director Foad Fadaghi said these "disruptive new services" were only going to grow, having already reached nearly a third of Australians.

