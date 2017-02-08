NRRRL boots Northern United from competition

Northern United players celebrate a try during a past season at Crozier Field in Lismore.

FINANCIAL issues and ongoing debt has seen Northern United stood down and likely rubbed out of the upcoming season in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Country Rugby League stepped in and made the call after the Dirrawongs met with NRRRL management on Monday night.

"We've been working with them since November and at this stage they will not be part of the competition this year," NRRRL president Robin Harley said.

"There was certain criteria they had to meet and they still have debt to us (NRRRL) and other local businesses that need to be paid.

"They have not fulfilled the three requirements that were set and until they have something in concrete we will not be able to move forward.

"We expect a bit of backlash and it's obviously something that we did not want to see happen.

"But this almost happened this time last year and it has been an ongoing issue."

Northern United came into the competition in 2009 and is made up predominately of indigenous players.

Club president Lester Moran declined to comment on the situation yesterday until he received a response from an email sent to CRL regional area manager Kevin Hill.

Meanwhile, Harley is optimistic that this is not the end of the road for the Dirrawongs.

"The ball is in their court and they are the ones who can fix it," Harley said.

"There are so many governance issues in running a club these days and we couldn't let it keep going the way it was.

"The (NRRRL) draw has not been finalised yet and we can still slot them in if they come up with a solution."

United reached the grand final in 2009 and have played semi-finals a handful of times since.

Dual rugby league and rugby union international Andrew Walker and former South Sydney winger Roy Bell have played for the club in the past.

Lower Clarence and Mullumbimby are rejoining the competition this season after both sat out last year due to lack of players.