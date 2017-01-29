Cassar-Daley's golden touch

Troy Cassar-Daley poses for a photograph after receiving the Golden Guitar Award for Album of the Year during the 45th Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The Golden Guitar Awards celebrate the best in Australian country music. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

THE Clarence Valley's own country music legend Troy Cassar-Daley has again cleaned up at the Tamworth Country Music Festival's Golden Guitar Awards, claiming Album of the Year for the second year in a row, as well as being inducted into the Australasian Country Music Roll of Renown.

As an artist who has captured "the hearts of Australians with his wonderful, engaging personality,” Cassar-Daley's was recognised for his "dedication to Australia and its people and his formidable skills as a writer and performer” when presented with the honour.

The announcement was made by the "grand lady” of Australian country music Joy McKeon.

"It has ... been our honour to welcome Troy Cassar-Daley into the Australian Country Music Roll of Renown,” Country Music Association of Australia president Dobe Newton said.

The Golden Guitars was started in 1973, and this year was Cassar-Daley 26th year at the iconic festival.

Starting out as a young busker on the Boulevard of Dreams, the country superstar will return to the Clarence Valley when he plays the Yamba Golf Club on February 19.

Travis Collins and Sara Storer were also among the winners at the Golden Guitar Awards.