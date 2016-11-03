28°
News

Cathedral flower festival in full bloom

Clair Morton
| 3rd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
FRESH: Cathedral Festival of Flowers co-ordinator Leonie Roberts takes a quick break from making sure the display flowers are looking their best.
FRESH: Cathedral Festival of Flowers co-ordinator Leonie Roberts takes a quick break from making sure the display flowers are looking their best. Clair Morton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERY year for the past three decades, the interior of Grafton's Christ Church Cathedral has been transformed into a floral wonderland for the Cathedral's Festival of Flowers.

It is a Jacaranda tradition in place since 1984, and it is put on for a very important reason - all money raised during the festival goes towards keeping the church supplied with fresh flowers each week of the year.

The Christ Church Cathedral is one of the few churches in the wider area, and perhaps New South Wales, yet to ditch fresh arrangements in favour of artificial silk flowers.

Festival co-ordinator Leonie Roberts said the fresh flower arrangements added life to the church interior, and never went unnoticed by the public.

"People come in here and they say how lovely the fresh flowers are,” she said.

"They can smell the perfume of them too.”

It is for this reason that Mrs Roberts is determined to keep it that way for as long as possible.

She has been a member of the floral guild for years, and took to the helm of the Jacaranda Festival event in 2008.

"We're the ones who organise fresh flowers in the church,” she said.

"There are five flower arrangements each week, and originally I just wanted to see it carry on until our (church's) silver anniversary. It went on from there.”

With the help of the dedicated women from the Grafton Floral Art Society and the church's Floral Guild, they have built up a spectacular display this year under the theme "all things bright and beautiful”.

"The ladies have really taken that on board,” she said.

Red roses, orange chrysanthemums and yellow lilies are among the floral blooms which brighten the cathedral space.

There is also a room full of memorial flowers for people to remember their loved ones.

Mrs Roberts said she still loved hearing the reactions of people who visited.

"Time has taken its toll (on the Floral Guild) but we'll just take it year by year and keep going as long as we can,” she said.

The Cathedral Festival of Flowers is open from 9am-4pm every day until Saturday. Adult entry is $5, or $3 for concession holders.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  jacaranda2016

VIDEO: Take a virtual tour across the new Grafton bridge

VIDEO: Take a virtual tour across the new Grafton bridge

ROADSand Maritime Services have released a 360 degree simulation to give motorists an idea of what it will be like to drive across the new Grafton bridge.

Two charged over South Grafton machete attack

NSW police Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Man, 24, and woman, 25, arrested in Ryan St yesterday morning

Extra police on the beat for Jaca Thursday

Police generic

Officers targeting anti-social behaviour and alcohol offences

Local Partners

Merry Christmas at Cowper Art Gallery

A large collection of Clarence artists have joined together to create the latest exhibition at the Cowper Art Gallery.

Suzanne's art inspired by the natural world

ON DISPLAY: Ferry Park Gallery Artist of the Month for November is Suzanne Monin.

Sues love of nature shines through her art.

Schedule of events for Jacaranda Thursday

Elders pirate Terry Deefholts gets into Jacarrrrrrr after the Elders show in front of a huge crowd on Jacaranda Thursday. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Traditionally one of the biggest days of the festival

This little bison calf needs you to name it

Can you help name this special bison calf? Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park near Casino is hosting a naming competition this weekend.

But you need to pick a native American name that means something

There's always room for Lego at Botero

CREATION: Siblings and Botero workers Duncan and Lucy Webster compare their efforts at a Lego coffee cup in Botero's new Lego room in Maclean.

Would you like Lego with your coffee?

Jacaranda entertainment kicks into high gear

Jacaranda entertainment kicks into high gear

There's something for all-ages over the next few days in every corner of the Clarence from Yamba to Eatonsville and the Grafton Racecourse

Randy and raring to go at Lawrence Hall

TOEY TRIO: Three Randy Poets are back in the Clarence for a show at the Lawrence Hall on Saturday night.

Get randy with these poets at Lawrence

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Music Fest January launch has been cancelled. Photo Contributed

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Jaca Thursday pub rumours are 'bogus'

Ben Francis will perform.

Lockout rumours won't stop Jaca Thursday fun

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Investment Buying in Dovedale

67 Breimba Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 4 3 $ 315,000

and#8203;What do you get when you couple size and location with a great price tag? A property that is bound to appeal to the market and sell very...

BUILD YOUR COUNTRY ESCAPE

14 Brynvale Lane, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $120000

Only minutes from the village of Coutts Crossing lays approximately 10 acres of vacant land waiting for you to create your very own escape. The property is semi...

MAGNIFICENTLY HUGE HOME, LOVELY VIEWS ... AND A PROPER YARD

19 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $479,000

THERE have been no compromises on quality and size in this stunning low set home which boasts large rooms, multiple living spaces and an enviable outdoor...

RENOVATED FAMILY HOME WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL - WHAT IS IT WORTH?

33 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 FASTRAK

FULL of character, boasting a new kitchen, new carpet and new paint - this flood-free charmer would be ideal for a family looking for an affordable entry to the...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Privately set well back off the street and presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able...

Premier Waterfront Living

10 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 $979,000

Designed to absolute perfection and built specifically to suit this sought after north-east facing waterfront position, this truly impressive property is one that...

SOLD! By Sue Grebert - Create Your Own Dream Home

Tucabia 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $80,000

Flood free 2101sqm (approx) allotment just waiting for you to build your very own designed home. The allotment has new colorbond fencing on two sides and adjoins...

SOLD! By Sue Grebert - Quality Village Allotment

Tucabia 2462

Residential Land 0 0 NOW $110,000

An attractive 1/2 acre (approx) well drained allotment with colorbond fencing rear and sides, fully cleared, sealed road frontage and flood free. Overlooks the...

SOLD! By Melanaie Shanahan - Solid Family Beach House Investment

11 Wisteria Crescent, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 Reduced to...

Located in the coastal village of Minnie Water surrounded by National Park with views to the Ocean, yet only 30 minutes off the Pacific Highway is this big family...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!