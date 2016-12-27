Cathedral markets growing for growers

Simone Dunn (centre left) with Margaret Maher, Bethany and Tianna Diver from Clarence Catering at the Grafton Farmers Market.

THE last Grafton Farmers Markets was bustling with people with the markets almost doubling in size over the last few months.

Organiser Simone Dunn said the move from the Cathedral carpark to the shaded area has encouraged more people to visit the market on a Wednesday morning.

"Since moving out of the carpark and into the shade, it's created a cooler, slow down, take your time atmosphere and people are handing longer,” organiser Simone Dunn said.

"For me, it's been a lot of hours writing articles for our Facebook page, social media, talking the talk with stall holders, new stall holders, you know 'come on down and give it a go, just give it a go'.

"We want to build this because here it's the growers running it for the growers... we run it for ourselves and any spare money just goes back into promoting.”

Ms Dunn said when they first moved from Market Square to the cathedral last year, her business doubled immediately.

"Then it sort of did die off a bit, there wasn't much happening with social media, so then I took it on and started doing all the social media side of it and advertising,” she said.

"Then it just started increasing, and then we were also able to include radio advertising and live crosses and it just grew from there.

"Our stall holder confidence increased too so their attitude changed and were able to talk other stall holders into coming.

"Customers were starting to give us this really good feedback that we were providing a bigger range and it was a lovely atmosphere.

"So now my business in the last couple of months has doubled again.”

On Wednesday morning stall holders were packing up early after completely selling out of stock well before the end of the markets.

"For instance, Dave's Bananas was sold out at a quarter past eight this morning,” Ms Dunn said.

"My Twin Loaves were here this morning from Woolgoolga, I put a lot of effort into promoting them here and he also sold out.”

Ms Dunn said she works with stall holders to promote when they will be at the markets to help encourage them to set up a stall.

"It paid off today... stall holders are wrapped,” she said.