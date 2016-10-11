Catholic school principal under investigation

THE CATHOLIC education system has confirmed it is investigating a Clarence Valley high school head master for using an inappropriate and sexist image during a graduation ceremony.

The principal of McAuley Catholic College, Mark O'Farrell, has come under fire from parents of students for using a controversial image of a family with the mouths of the females taped shut and the father holding a sign saying "peace on earth".

The image was shown as a backdrop during part of his address to the school on graduation day in late September.

The director of the Catholic Education Office, Diocese of Lismore, David Condon, said his office was investigating written complaints from a number of parents associated with the school, over the use of the image.

"We're doing what we normally do when we receive written complaints and that's examine them," Mr Condon said.

"Anyone who has made a complaint and given us their name, we will speak to them. We will speak to Mr O'Farrell as well.

"We've had a number of complaints in writing and those people would be associated with the school."

Mr Condon said the investigation should take "a number of days".

"We have to interview a number of people and that will take time," Mr Condon said.

He said the investigation should reveal what convinced Mr O'Farrell to use the image.

"We will talk to Mr O'Farrell and the people who made the complaints to find out what has happened and it will be an investigation that covers those sort of aspects of what happened," he said.

It seems the Catholic Education Office will be keeping the results of the investigation in house.

"The people who need to know the results of the investigation will be advised," Mr Condon said.