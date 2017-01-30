Cavitation storms to hair-splitting photo finish

PHOTO FINISH: Jockey Scott Galloway (yellow) on board Cavitation runs up the outside to edge out Spinning Quarters (Matthew Paget) by a nostril during the AHA NSW Cup Race Day at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

RACING: If the Country Championships preview gallop at the Clarence River Jockey Club was any indication, the $150,000 feature qualifier in a fortnight's time is going to be a punter's nightmare.

In the Class 4 Handicap (1406m), which served as the preview to the feature event at the CRJC yesterday, former Grafton trainer Bill Perrett tasted success as Cavitation (Scott Galloway, $4.40) charged late to pip the John Shelton-trained Spinning Quarters (Matthew Paget, $2.50 fav) by half a nose.

It was a photo finish that had veteran race caller Anthony Collins wiping the front of his binoculars to make sure he was not seeing double.

It was a top ride from Galloway, who held his nerve when sitting three off the pace and went with Paget as he broke the mare past the early lead of Dalrymple down the Grafton straight.

It was another milestone to tick off for the veteran gelding who Perrett picked up on an auction website for only $3000 in November.

Since then the horse has claimed more than $30,000 in prize money in five starts for the Inverell-based trainer.

"It was a close finish," Perrett said. "He can be a lazy big fella, you have to get him up to push hard and he will find it.

"I thought Scott had him placed well through the race. He won at Armidale like that, just sat off the speed and sprinted his way home from the turn."

It was a bittersweet win for the trainer with the gelding ruled out of Country Championships qualifying contention having notched more than 20 starts in his career.

The narrow finish left Shelton scratching his head after he initially had Spinning Quarters penned in for a qualifier run on February 12.

"She raced well, she just was not good enough for it today," Shelton said. "She is as honest as they come.

"I don't know if we will press on to the (qualifier), I just don't think she will have a good enough rating. We will have to wait for the dust to settle before we decide."

Earlier in the afternoon at the AHA NSW Cup Race Day Hunter Kilner was the only successful