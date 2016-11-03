28°
Celebrity status for royal party

Caitlan Charles | 3rd Nov 2016 1:30 PM

ALL week the Jacaranda Festival royal party have been meeting and greeting people from across the community and the world.

"You definitely feel like a celebrity," Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren said.

"They are like 'oh queen, princess, oh my God.'"

"We've definitely had a lot of photos over the last few days, more than we've probably have in our whole life before," Party Princess Shannon Carter added.

Ms Wren and Ms Carter were having a ball at Market Square in between their royal duties.

"I'm enjoying looking at the concerts and looking at everything down the street,"Ms Wren said.

"Shannon and I just judged a hokey pokey competition which was pretty cute."

Both girls said that their overall experience with the Jacaranda Festival has been a positive journey.

"We've made friends for life" Ms Wren said.

"We've met a lot of people in the community, and it's really good to see what they actually do."

"You don't really realise what people do for the community until you get out there."

Ms Carter added that her appreciation for Grafton has grown since joining the Jacaranda Festival.

"It's so great to see a group of people come together and really put on something for the happiness of Grafton,' she said.

Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren and Party Princess Shannon Carter enjoy the fair at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday
Jacaranda Queen Sharni Wren and Party Princess Shannon Carter enjoy the fair at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday Caitlan Charles
