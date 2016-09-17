Celtic fundraiser brings sweet tunes

IT'S not often the the Maclean Convent Music Academy holds a fundraiser, but when it does rest assured it's going to be good.

Tonight all manner of Celtic tunes will be heard at the Maclean Services Club as a wealth of local talent plays up to the town's history during a two-course dinner.

Music academy teacher Connie De Dassel said she was sure it would be a "beautiful night”, judging by the success of previous events staged at the RSL club.

"We are the Scottish town and have a lot of Celtic background,” Ms De Dassell said. "The RSL club did a similar thing last year for the 100 years from the First World War and 70 years from World War Two, and when we were asked to do another one we decided to use our heritage and present the songs everybody knows and loves so well.

"It's been very well received so far.”

Entertainment will include Janet Gray's Maclean Scottish Town Dancers and the U3A Scottish Town Dancers, as well as music from the The Lower Clarence Community Choir, Maclean Music Academy Ensemble and selected soloists.

Ms De Dassell said all money raised on the night would go towards much-needed resources for the academy.

"We have lots of students and just need music stands and music scores and things like that,” she said. "We promise everybody a great night.”

For one last chance to secure tickets for Saturday night's event, phone the Maclean Services Club on 66452946. Tickets are $30 for adults and $18 for children. Bookings are essential.