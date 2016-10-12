Centrelink fraud accused unlawfully obtained close to $30,000

A SOUTH Grafton woman will have to pay back close to $20,000 after misreporting her income to Centrelink over a four-year period.

The 59-year-old care worker, who recieves the Disability Support Pension, was charged with two counts of engaging in conduct to obtain finanical advantage from the Commonwealth.

Or, as Magistrate Robyn Denes put it when the woman appeared in Grafton Local Court this week, fraud.

The court heard the accused was employed while on the DSP, but failed to provide Centrelink with correct information relating to her income from September 2010 to January 2014.

During that period, it was alleged she unlawfully obtained a total amount of $29,559.49.

Her defence solicitor told the judge the misreporting was an accident, saying his client had made a mistake regarding the need to include travel expenses as income.

She pleaded guilty to the offences, and it was noted she was remorseful and was actively engaged with Centrelink to repay the money owed.

Magistrate Denes said that while the amount seemed like a lot of money to a layperson, it was a relatively small figure compared to other fraud cases, but serious nonetheless.

"This is fraud, pure and simple, and it's against everyone," she said.

"You were claiming benefits you're not entitled to, and in one case there was a substantial overpayment (of $27,000) where you still claimed the DSP.

"It deprives other people and that's why it's serious."

The woman was ordered to repay the remaining $19,563.04 outstanding, but taking into account she was a person of otherwise good character there was no additional penalty.

A conviction was not recorded.