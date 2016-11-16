Chad Morgan coming to the caravans at Calliope

Australian country musician Chad Morgan arrives at the 38th CMAA Country Music Awards of Australia during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in Tamworth, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010. The awards recognise excellence in the Australian country music industry. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

GET ready for next year, because the Sheik of Scrubby Creek is coming to the caravans at Calliope.

Fresh from the success of this year's Clarence Valley Country Muster, organiser Wendy Gordon has released the full list of artists to play at next year's muster.

Scheduled for August 23-29, with the final three days as the main attraction, the previously advertised headline acts of Australian country music star Tania Kernaghan, and Jett Williams will be joined by country music icon Chad Morgan.

And typical of Wendy's ability to draw the country music crowd in, she said that getting Chad to come out wasn't a hard ask.

"(Performer) Terry Gordon used to manage him many many years ago," she said. "And it's absolultely great to have him here.

"He's such an icon, and he's got a new album coming out, so it's pretty exciting.

"He stills draws such a good crowd where ever he plays."

Chad will play one show only along with Jett Williams, who will play one special show paying tribute to her father, country music superstar Hank Williams.

And with 230 caravans already booked in for next year, Wendy said the sites are filling fast.

"I'm still getting at least one booking a day now," she said. "We got to 500 this year, but it's a good indication we'll fill the back paddock next year.

"I've just had the best feedback from people and it blows me away. I had one man ring up today who's said he's been to every festival and this one was the best one ever. It brought me to tears just hearing that."

