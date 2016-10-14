Chamber elects new leadership team

ELECT: New Yamba Chamber of Commerce president Margot Scott, centre, who was elected with vice-president Debbie McCredie on Monday night.

THERE is a new leadership team at the helm of the Yamba Chamber of Commerce.

Members have elected marriage celebrant Margot Scott to lead the chamber with cinema owner Debbie McCredie as her vice president. Both are new to the positions.

Chamber secretary Bev Mansfield said Ms Scott was elected in her absence as she has left to go overseas.

She said the new president and her deputy had agreed to interchange roles while Ms Scott was away.

Ms Scott replaces Sue Hughes, who announced before the meeting she would not be seeking re-election.

Ms Mansfield was returned as secretary and Rick Angelo continues in the treasurer's role.

The committee contains another new face in Catherine Porter who joins Ken Adams, Lyn Watson and Graham Lees.

The chamber also held a think tank after the AGM, with about 35 business people in attendance as well as 10 apologies.

Ms Mansfield said the meeting was a brain-storming session where people generated ideas for the chamber to follow up on.

"We've made a list of the issues that came up and we'll be distributing it around to members,” she said.

"One of the things we recognised was a lot of businesses don't know what others are doing.

"That can happen in a tourist town where people come here to visit and then decide to stay.

"We want business people to be more aware of what other people are doing and point them out to people who are in their shops. Word of mouth advertising like that is priceless.”

Ms Mansfield said the chamber will continue to lobby for a tourist information centre in town, despite Clarence Valley Council rubbishing the idea.

"I know the council say people use their phones to get this information but about 50% of the people here say visitors always ask where the tourist information centre is,” she said.

Ms Mansfield said one of the driving forces behind the think tank was a number of new businesses run by young people in town.

"Young is good,” she said. "They've got new ideas and new approaches we can use to make the visitor experience to the town so much better.”