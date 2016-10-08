32°
Chamber president calls it quits

Tim Howard
| 8th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
SUE HUGHES: Describes herself as a true Clarence Valley girl with interest in community groups all around the region. She says the last council was forced to make tough decisions and over the next four to five years council will need some experience people.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner
SUE HUGHES: Describes herself as a true Clarence Valley girl with interest in community groups all around the region. She says the last council was forced to make tough decisions and over the next four to five years council will need some experience people.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

CHANGES are afoot at the top of the Yamba Chamber of Commerce ahead of its annual general meeting on Monday.

President Sue Hughes has announced she won't be standing again, after 14 years of involvement with community groups in the town and Clarence Valley.

"It's time I stood aside and let some new blood and ideas in. And I can concentrate on my career."

Ms Hughes said she did not want to anoint a successor.

"There's a lot of talented people who could do a terrific job in the chamber and outside of it," she said.

It's shaping as a busy evening for the chamber members with a business thinktank scheduled after the AGM.

"We want to brainstorm ways local businesses can embrace the infrastructure boom we have starting in the region," she said.

"We want to see there are any new strategies we need to adopt to take advantage of what's happening."

Ms Hughes said businesses who were operating without shop fronts were under represented on the chamber, even though they were a significant part of the Valley's business community.

"It's probably to a lesser extent, but there are a significant number of people with mobile or home office businesses, who would have something to contribute to the chamber," she said.

The AGM will be held in the Yamba Bowling Club board room from 5.30pm.

The business thinktank will start at 6pm in the Boardwalk Bar at the club.

Business people who cannot attend the think tank are invited to email their ideas to the chamber at info@yambansw.com.au.

