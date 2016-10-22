Chambers primed for Grafton performance

IN TUNE: Kasey Chambers is back on the road after recovering from surgery.

COUNTRY music superstar Kasey Chambers will return to the Clarence Valley next month.

The singer-songwriter is making her way around regional Australia, performing music from her entire catologue.

Since releasing The Captain in 1999, Chambers has amassed many awards including 22 Golden Guitars and 11 ARIA Awards and gained critical acclaim both here and overseas.

The tour comes in the wake of last month's release of Chambers' latest EP Ain't No Little Girl which includes If We Had A Child featuring Keith Urban.

Chambers said the release of the EP was particularly important her after she underwent surgery last year to repair her vocal chords.

"My voice has a new found strength in it since,” she said.

"I can honestly say I have not felt a connection as strong as this to a song since writing The Captain.

"Ain't No Little Girl is now as much a part of who I am as anything in my life.”

Kasey is expected to release her next studio album Dragonfly in January.