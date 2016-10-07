31°
Changing approach to healthcare could help regional areas

Caitlan Charles | 7th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
Dr Kent Perkins from Goolburri Aboriginal Health Advancement wants to see regional and remote communities get their fair share of health funding, Friday, April 29, 2016.
Dr Kent Perkins from Goolburri Aboriginal Health Advancement wants to see regional and remote communities get their fair share of health funding, Friday, April 29, 2016.

HEALTHCARE in rural and remote areas like the Clarence Valley is in a vicious cycle according to Professor Ross Bailie, the new North Coast Director of the University Centre for Rural Health.

Prof Bailie said that they know people living in rural and remote areas are suffering because of the shortage of doctors.

"If you look at the health outcomes, they tend to be worse off than people living in urban areas because their access to healthcare is less," he said.

"The fewer doctors, the more difficult it is for the remaining health professionals."

He said one of the ways they are combating this issues is to use a team approach model to healthcare.

"The traditional model is doctors working in hospitals tend to be with specialist expertise and GPs with the very important first point of contact and not very much in between," Prof Bailie said.

"So there is an increased amount of importance on nurses and people like Aboriginal health workers and allied health workers and pharmacists who can play an important function in the health care system.

"Both in terms of providing early advice and health education for people and facilitating peoples access to GPs and helping people understand when things can be treated at home."

Prof Bailie said new models that include technology are improving access to specialists in regional areas.

"General specials training or GPs you can tap into with the specialists advice without having one on the ground," he said.

"There is a lot more work to be done in terms of improving these models, it doesn't have to be the traditional model."

Prof Bailie said one of the reasons the centre exists is to help combat the divide between rural and remote areas and urban areas and bring healthcare professionals to the areas that need them.

"This is a problem across Australia, not just in the Clarence Valley, it was one of the main reasons why the centre that we have here and other similar centres were set up between 10 and 20 years ago," he said.

Prof Bailie said they were approaching the issue in two different ways.

"One angle is if we train students in rural areas, they get a better taste and understanding for working in these environments and more familiar working environment, they are more likely to come back," he said.

"The second angle is we really encourage people from rural and remote areas to enrol for medical and health related training.

"The fact that at least some training happens in rural areas encourages them to participate.

"There has been increasing evidence that that works, here in Lismore we see people have come through the programs and are returning to work in the hospital, we'd expect the same to happen in Grafton.

"It's a long term strategy, there are no quick fixes."

He added that there are a number of ways they try to encourage people to come back.

"Making sure conditions of employment are good and that they are supported in terms of cost of living and access to career development," he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley, healthcare, shortage, university centre for rural health

