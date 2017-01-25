33°
Charity to help educate disadvantaged kids

Caitlan Charles | 25th Jan 2017 1:49 PM
Murwillumbah East Public school kindy kids first day- Now thats a serious backpack! Dylan Hawthorne on his first day at Kindy Photo Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily News
EDUCATION is key to breaking the cycle of poverty and disadvantage with children on the north coast.

Annette Young, The Smith Family NSW ACT general manager, said the charity hoped to connect more children to sponsors to support them through their education.

"We work with Australian children to have long-term support through their education, we connect children who are living in poverty with sponsors,” Ms Young said.

"At the moment we are having a sponsorship drive to match with new children in Australia,” she said.

The Smith Family has programs that help improve access to educational resources because its research showed education was the path out of poverty.

"If they don't get their education, they are likely to continue that line of poverty,” Ms Young said.

"If they can get the education, they can get a job where they have the best chance of moving out of poverty and not needing welfare,”she said.

In regional and coastal areas, Ms Young said the main issue was helping children get through higher education.

"The issue where people are living in more regional and coastal areas compared to the city areas is getting employment or getting further studies,” she said.

"We know that unemployment is higher in our regional areas, we know that sometimes families are struggling financially.

"For children to finish and go to Year 12 is very costly.

"Or the child might decide to start working as early as possible and they miss out on getting an education until year 12 ... then their education is diminished and their job options are diminished.

"If they are opting to go into jobs that are low-skills jobs then their income down the track is capped.”

With the disadvantage in regional and coastal areas, catching up became difficult for the child once they were behind, Ms Young said.

"Some families in the city might be able to support a maths tutor for their child, but some of these disadvantaged kids don't have that option,” she said.

"Through our sponsors we're able to support kids with extra learning skills and extra programs they can access.”

For more information about how you can support a child with their education, visit thesmithfamily.com.au

