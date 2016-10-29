Children's party join celebration

Jye Cone and Liila-Grace Bulley were named the 2016 Jacaranda page boy and flower girl.

THE coveted positions of Jacaranda Festival page boy and flower girl went to the enthusiastic Jye Cone and Liila-Grace Bulley on Saturday.

Debbie Winter, Liila-Grace's grandma, said a lot of hard work had gone into her outfit for the Children's Party competition on the Bendigo Bank Jacaranda Children's Morning.

"Mummy did the hair this morning as she was eating breakfast,” Ms Winter said.

She added that her granddaughter loved being crowned flower girl.

"She just loved attention,” Ms Winter said.

"I love brining them here, they have fun that's what it's all about.”

Jye Cone loves being on stage too, coming from a family of dancers.

His dad, Jeremy, said it was pretty exciting that Jye had been picked at the 2016 page boy. "He just loves to be on stage,” Mr Cone said.

The Jacaranda Festival is a family affair for the Cones.

"He was cape bearer last year and his brothers and sisters dance, they are dancing tonight,” Mr Cone said.

Jye and Liila-Grace were joined by Leo Larsen and Daisy Smith who were named the Jacaranda Festival Party Prince and Party Princess.