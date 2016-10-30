Chopper rises above storm as team assists snake bite victim

An approaching storm hindered an emergency airlift of a snake bite victim near Ebor.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was yesterday tasked to bushland south of Ebor after a person was bitten by a snake.

A spokesman for the service said upon arrival on scene the helicopter located the patient, however were unable to drop the medical team on the ground due to incoming weather.

"The decision was made to land close to scene where the medical team would approach via road ambulance and on foot to the patient," the spokesman said.

"The patient was assessed for symptoms of envenomation and given anti-venom, which resulted in rapid recovery.

The patient was flown back to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.