Christmas bonus for six lucky sporting clubs

GIVING BACK: Kerry Skinner (Grafton City Junior Soccer), Anthony Sinclair (Village Green Hotel manager), Luci Fysh (City Bears Hockey), Matthew Godwin (Coutts Crossing Cougars Soccer), Troy Carter (Grafton Ghosts Junior Rugby League) and Libby Welldon (Village Angels Hockey) with the proceeds of the weekly Joker Poker Draw at the Village Green Hotel.

SIX sporting clubs received a bonus just before Christmas thanks to the success of the Village Green Hotel's Joker Poker Draw.

All are sponsored by the venue with proceeds from the Friday night fundraiser topping up the clubs' coffers on top of their usual sponsorship dollars.

"All the clubs are really good at supporting us and take it in turns on Friday nights to sell the tickets,” Village Green Hotel manager Anthony Sinclair said.

"We have a few new teams this year. We're just trying to give us much back to the community as we can.”

The hotel has been a long time supporter of some of the clubs, such as Village Angels Hockey Club.

"They have been really good with fundraising and support for families at times of need over the years,” Angels' Libby Welldon said.

But this year the hotel has broadened its support of local clubs, with the likes of Coutts Crossing Cougars Soccer Club coming on board for the first time.

"This year has coincided with the biggest numbers we've ever had and being in town the pub gets well supported,” Cougars' Matthew Godwin said.

Angels, Cougars, Grafton City Junior Soccer, City Bears Hockey, Grafton Ghosts Junior Rugby League and Grafton Tigers AFL all received cheques for $1250.

Tickets for the Joker Poker draw start selling at 6pm every Friday night and is drawn at 7.45pm. It was reset this week at $4000 last night, climbing $100 every week the draw doesn't go off, potentially growing in excess of $10,000.