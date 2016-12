Pippa Townsend (left) and Hannah Smith both of Queensland are cooling off at the Yamba Community Pool on Saturday, 24th December, 2016.

CHRISTMAS Eve was the perfect weather for all things summer with people from all over the Clarence flocking to pools, beaches and the new leisure centre in Yamba.

At Minnie Water and Wooli, families were enjoying an opportunity to relax in the shade or splash in the sea and play a little backyard cricket.

At Yamba, people were making the best out of their Christmas Eve at the Yamba pool and at the Yamba Bowling Club's new bowling alley and new mini golf course.