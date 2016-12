Christmas opening hours

STUCK for a last minute present? Have you forgot that essential ingredient for Christmas dinner? Fridge need stocking up? Whatever you need, here is a list of some of the essential stores and their opening hours over the Christmas period.

Christmas Eve Christmas Day Boxing Day Tuesday Grafton: Coles (Shoppingworld) 6am-9pm Closed 8am-7pm 8am-7pm Coles (Grafton Mall) 6am-9pm Closed 8am-7pm 8am-7pm Coles (South Grafton) 6am-9pm Closed 8am-8pm 8am-8pm Woolworths 6am-10pm Closed 8am-8pm 8am-8pm Dan Murphy's 8am-9pm Closed 10am-7pm 10am-7pm Big W 8am-5pm Closed 9am-5pm 9am-5pm Target 7am-6pm Closed 8am-6pm 8am-6pm Harvey Norman 9am-4pm Closed 9am-5pm 10am-5pm Chemist Warehouse 8am-6pm Closed 9am-5pm 9am-5pm Caltex (South Grafton) 12am-7pm 6am-12am All day All day Caltex, Fitzroy St (Grafton) 7am-7pm 7am-7pm 6am-8pm 6am-8pm Maclean: Spar 6.30am-9pm Closed 7am-8pm 7am-8pm Harvey Norman 8.30am-12.30pm Closed 9am-5pm 10am-5pm Maclean Cellars 8.30am-8.30pm Closed 9.30am-6pm 8.30am-8.30pm BP, River St 6am-10pm 6am-10pm 6am-10pm 6am-10pm Yamba: Coles 6am-9pm Closed 8am-8pm 8am-8pm Target 8am-6pm Closed 9am-5pm 9am-5pm BWS 9am-9pm Closed 9am-8pm 9am-8pm Caltex 6am-10pm 6am-10pm 6am-10pm 6am-10pm Wooli General Store Closed Closed Closed 8am-8pm

Please note, all times are accurate at time of publishing, but can be subject to change.