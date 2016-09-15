Family of nine face rental crisis

Tanya Cone, who has to be out of their rental by September 20, which will leave her family homeless, with her son Heston.

FOR months, Tanya Cone and her husband Jeremy have been searching for a new rental property for their family of nine.

But now they are at the end of their lease, packing their life into two sheds in South Grafton and making plans to stay with family.

"The people want to sell the house, so they gave us 90 days notice and we've looked for the 90 days for somewhere to move," Mrs Cone said.

"We're quite happy to move, we'd been looking to move before that.

"I have applied for every four bedroom house in the last six months, absolutely every single one.

"We don't really get told by the real estate agents why we don't get considered."

Mrs Cone said the state of the rental market in Grafton is making it more difficult to find a new home.

"When we go through to look at houses, there is at least 15 or more people looking through every single time," she said. "It's hard to park in the street to look in the house."

With a strong rental history and good references, Mrs Cone doesn't understand why they aren't being considered.

"I've put in council references, I've got references off my neighbours, off people who know us in town because we volunteer at the school and we volunteer through all the sports that my kids do, just to put through with our application to show that we are good people, but it doesn't seem to make any difference," she said.

"We've never had any complaints made against us, never missed our rent, as far as I'm concerned, we are really good tenants.

"I haven't moved in five years, is that a bad thing?

"Every time we look, we say I can pay tomorrow, I can move in tomorrow."

The mother of seven said she knows that it's difficult to understand a family from an application.

"I actually write on there now 'not having any more kids', because we're not having any more, just so they don't think we're one of those families who is going to keep going until we've got 19 kids," she said.

"You can't know someone from a piece of paper."

Mrs Cone said there was no way to feel good about the situation her family are in.

"My kids are old enough to understand," she said.

"I guess most people have families that own their houses, my family rent.

"One or two people living with you for a little while is ok, real estate doesn't see that as a threat, we move in, the neighbours are going to complain."

Mrs Cone said it's gotten to the point where they are considering leaving the Clarence Valley.

"Jeremy can work anywhere because there is disability support everywhere, it doesn't matter where he goes," she said.

"And I teach swimming lessons, that happens anywhere.

"It's just hard to move so many kids, I mean five are in school."

The rental home in which the Cone family currently live is set to be renovated in preparation for sale.