Clarence claims our First Lady of Blues

FIONA Boyes is unquestionably Australia's most internationally successful and awarded blues artist. She travels throughout the world playing festivals, theatres, and blues venues, performing as a solo acoustic artist or with her electric band, The Fortune Tellers.

Boyes plays deep blues, influenced by a myriad of traditional regional styles.

She has carved an international reputation as a blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, and American reviewers have described her as a "musical anomaly” and "Bonnie Raitt's evil twin”.

Boyes has released 15 award-winning albums, with numerous #1 hits, received more than 30 performance and recording awards, and rave reviews from music critics across the globe.

Equally at home on acoustic or electric guitar, her mostly original repertoire is like a blues travelogue. Listen to her play and you'll hear pre-war delta slide, single chord Mississippi Hills grooves, intricate country blues finger picking along with material drawn from the classic blues sounds of New Orleans, Chicago and Memphis.

Now Yamba and the Clarence Valley can claim her as their own, the first lady of Australian blues recently making this area her home base.

And she's wasted no time in bringing her world-class reputation to this area.

Her latest achievements, two prestigious nominations for the USA Blues Music Awards.

Often called "The Grammies of the Blues”, the Blues Music Awards are recognised as the highest international accolade in the Blues World. Boyes was nominated for Acoustic Artist of the Year and Acoustic Album of the Year for her chart-topping Professin' the Blues release.

Blues performers, industry representatives, and fans from all over the world will gather in Memphis this May to celebrate the best in blues recordings and performances from the previous year and honour the winners, so the Clarence will be rooting for their resident blues legend.

As the only Australian ever to be nominated for these prestigious awards, Fiona is truly honoured to represent Australian blues fans and her family and friends, along with her sponsors and supporters.

Help Boyes celebrate her latest achievement by catching a live performance by her "at home” this weekend.