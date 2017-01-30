Clarence MP wants all to benefit

DESPITE the massive infrastructure spend on the North Coast, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis is concerned there are still a lot of people not benefiting from the influx of jobs and money to the region.

It is a concern he will take up with ministers in the reshuffled ministry announced by premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday.

"From my perspective we're seeing massive infrastructure spending her in Clarence with the Pacific Highway, bridges and the new jail, and really what I want to see that the benefit reaches everyone,” he said.

"There are people who are being displaced, and there are still people not benefiting from the boom that's taking place and I want to work with the relevant minister to improve their living standard and lifestyle during my tenure.”

Mr Gulaptis paid tribute to both the former minister for education Adrian Piccoli and minister for roads Duncan Gay for their work in the electorate, who were both left out of the new-look ministry.

"We've seen record funding through Gonski, and because that is needs based and rural communities like us have higher need we've seen the money flow here,” he said.

"Clarence is the tenth highest funded area from Gonski across the state.

"The previous roads minister has been good for us, in particular securing Pacific Highway funding and ensuring the project is on target for 2020, the Grafton bridge is on tract and the upgrade to Sportsman Creek bridge through the Bridges for the Bush program,” he said

"I think Melinda will come into her own in the portfolio. She understands the need for the upgrade, and the policies are all in place.”

Mr Gulaptis believed that the new-look team was an opportunity to reconnect with regional constituents and work on policy that enhanced their living standards.

"At the end of the day, to be a minister is a privilege, but you're also a local member, and you're there for the people of the electorate,” he said.