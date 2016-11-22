Clarence quartet on the front foot for North Coast

NEXT STEP: The four Clarence Valley kids selected for Kookaburra Cup and Bradman Cup duties: Aidan Cahill, Eli Fahey, Jacob Ellis and Jackson Grieve.

JUNIOR CRICKET: Four of the Clarence Valley's best junior cricketers will take the next step in their representative journeys in January after being selected to represent their zone at the NSW Country Championships.

Westlawn Premier League opening bowler Aidan Cahill was selected in the North Coast Zone Under-14s Kookaburra Cup team which will travel to to the championships in Griffith in the second week of January.

The 13-year-old pace bowler has improved in leaps and bounds this season, earning a call up to the Premier League ranks and proving his wares, according to captain Pat Vidler.

He was a special invite to the Kookaburra Cup trials at Sawtell after coach Mervyn Bourke was impressed with his work in the senior grade.

The Clarence Valley will have three representatives in the North Coast Zone Under-16 Bradman Cup side with GDSC Easts Premier League duo Jackson Grieve and Jacob Ellis joining Coutts Crossing all-rounder Eli Fahey in the ranks.

Ellis and Fahey have had a taste of the championships in the past with the pair a part of the victorious NCZ Kookaburra Cup side back in 2014/15 at Newcastle.

The Bradman Cup championships will be held at Newcastle in the Hunter Valley once again.