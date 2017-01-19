Clarence Valley faces rental crisis

HIGH demand for rental properties, fuelled by growing numbers of people relocating to the Clarence Valley, have sent rents skyrocketing over the past 12 months, pricing many low-income earners out of the property market.

From Grafton to Yamba, rental properties have been in short supply, and unable to keep up with the demand not only for residents already living in the area, but also the influx of people relocating to the Clarence Valley who are involved in infrastructure projects such as the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

Ray White Grafton owner Ben Hottes said his office is facing the same problem that many in the area and across Australia are facing currently.

"More people are looking for property to rent, and with a lack of supply and very strong demand there aren't enough properties to meet demand and as a result prices are going up, which is making it harder to lower income earners to find rental property," he said.

"There's more people in town than what we would usually expect with all the extra work going on, and they're taking up a lot of property available, and because of that strong demand landlords have

been able to increase their rents."

Raine and Horne Yamba principal Denise Jillett said their office has long wait lists of people looking to rent.

"It's a mixture of people who already live in the area and who are looking to move here for work, and we've been lucky enough to secure some contacts from a lot of companies who have been successful tenderers for the highway work," she said.

"It's worked really well that we've been able to build relationships and those companies have made contact directly with our property management staff to find properties to suit the needs of their employees."

Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly said people looking to move into the area from outside due to work have been the main driving force behind the shortage of rentals.

"Supply is as good as it's ever been, but demand is as strong as it's ever been, so rentals are in fairly short supply," he said.

Clarence Property Agents principal Fiona Beamer said while the rental market had been influenced by the expectations of increased demand from road workers, now the road workers have arrived the increased rents have forced some out of the Valley's rental market.

"I'm sure that some families and some individuals have made choices about where they can rent and if they can't find a rental here, naturally have to move to another area, which has happened," she said.