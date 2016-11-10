Clarence Valley gig guide

Tonight
- Annie the Musical, 7pm, Maclean Civic Centre.
- Phil & Tilley, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Bon Jovi Tribute Show, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- DJ Gump, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Josh Matheson, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Sara Storer plus Rob Imeson & The Family Tree, 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Secret Squirrel, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Taylor, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Synapse, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Annie the Musical, 7pm, Maclean Civic Centre.
- Nick & Sam, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Tangle, Yamba Golf Club.
- Dirty Channel, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Totum, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Annie the Musical, 2pm and 7pm, Maclean Civic Centre.
- Free jukebox, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Free karaoke, 7pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Grace Hickey & Band, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Sparra and The Catfish, 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Car Ram Rod, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- The Lyrical, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Sabotage, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Streeton Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
- Will Brighton, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Annie the Musical, 2pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Tullara Connors (and band) EP launch with support Grace McDonald, 5pm, Naked and Famous Pizza, South Grafton.
- Monthly Hit of Country Music with Tom Maxwell, 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Jesus and The Fatman, 3pm, Jacaranda Hotel Grafton.
Coming soon
- November 18: Allensworth, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- November 18: Sydney Hotshots, Maclean Bowling Club.
- November 18: Kevin Borich, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- November 20: Kallidad, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- November 20: Stand up Comedy with Bob Walker, Aaron Pratt, Mick Neven, 3pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- December 3: Jimmy Barnes, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- December 3: Brooke McClymont + Adam Eckersley, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.