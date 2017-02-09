30°
Clarence Valley goes Bollywood

Caitlan Charles | 9th Feb 2017 7:00 AM
FUSION: Ali McBeath of Studio One Dance Academy shows off her Bollywood style.
FUSION: Ali McBeath of Studio One Dance Academy shows off her Bollywood style. Adam Hourigan

THE COLOURS and sounds of Bollywood have come to the Clarence Valley with a dance class at Studio One Dance Academy.

Alison McBeath, or Miss Ali to her students, started to Bollywood dance under the guidance of Miss Vinitha Rajkumer before taking over the class herself when the teacher moved to the Gold Coast.

"Bollywood is a fusion of traditional Indian dancing like bhangra but it's mixed with cardio and hip hop," she said.

"It's a real mix of different things and it's really fun."

After Miss Ali had her last baby, she was searching for a social activity that incorporated exercise where she could take her baby along.

"It was a really great workout, I felt really good about myself and I had other ladies to talk to and I wasn't stuck at home looking after a baby," she said.

"It was just to get me back out there and I decided I really liked it."

Miss Ali wanted to find a way to keep everyone dancing after Miss Vini left the area.

"On Tuesdays we do a kids and mothers class, or even fathers are welcome, we do a mixed class where they come and dance with their children," she said.

"We're all busy ... it's hard to find time to do something together, you get home and it's like homework, dinner and bedtime.

"It's fun for the kids to see mum out there exercising, doing something for herself ... they get inspired.

"The music goes for an hour and you don't stop until it's finished.

"You burn around 800 calories in one session."

Bollywood wasn't Miss Ali's first dancing love.

"I teach everything, I trained from when I was little in jazz, ballet, tap, irish dancing and hip hop, this was just something new," she said.

"Retraining keeps teacher excited and enthusiastic to pass on what they are doing."

Miss Ali teaches Bollywood from 9.30am to 10.30am on Wednesday mornings, with a half hour adults ballet class after and the parents and kids class from 6.30 to 7.15 on Tuesday nights.

To enquire about the class, email studio1dance@

 

bigpond.com.au or ring Miss Gail on 0429423312.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bollywood whatson

