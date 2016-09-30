Clarence Valley lucks out for long weekend weather

WHILE it seems the rest of NSW is being rained on, blown away or just generally miserable, the Clarence Valley has his the long weekend weather jackpot, with nothing but sunny clear skies expected for the next few days.

As the low and associated cold front moves across southern Australia and brings widespread rain to South Australia, Victoria and southern NSW, the Clarence Valley has avoided most of the grey stuff and clear skies and sunshine is expected for the rest of today and over the next two days, before some showers develop on Monday.

The official Bureau of Meteorology forecasts predicts minimums of 9 degrees in Grafton on Saturday and Sunday before reaching the high 20s on both days. Yamba is in for minimums of 13 degrees and reaching a top of 26 on Saturday, perfect for the school holidays and the Bridge to Bridge Classic and Goanna Pulling at Wooli on Sunday.

For this afternoon the wind will pick up to 25 to 40kmh west to north-westerly, dropping off to 15 to 20kmh late in the evening. Tomorrow winds will blow north to north-westerly 15 to 20kmh turning westerly during the morning, becomgin light in the afternoon, with light winds predicted for Sunday.

Rain will develop late in the afternoon on Monday, with only 2-4mm predicted most likely in the afternoon.