Clarence Valley man charged over kidnapping

A MAN from Newton Boyd has been charged after allegedly assaulting and detaining a man near Coffs Harbour last month.

On the afternoon of Friday, September 23, a 26-year-old man attended a home on Pine Ave, Ulong.

Police will allege a 50-year-old man at the home assaulted the younger man, punching him in the face a number of times before threatening him with a knife, and then continuing to assault him.

The older man allegedly threatened the man not to leave the premises, and the injured man remained until Saturday.

The man left the home, and on last week reported the incident to police.

He attended Grafton Hospital, where he was treated for a broken jaw and a number of cuts and bruises.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command commenced investigating the incident.

Following inquiries, a 50-year-old man was arrested in Grafton on Tuesday, about 9.50am.

He has been charged with take/detain person with intent to obtain advantage cause grievous bodily harm (DV), reckless grievous bodily harm (DV), and armed with intent to commit indictable offence.

The man appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody, to reappear at the same court on November 8.

Investigations continue.