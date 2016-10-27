Clarence Valley in path of destructive storm

BRACE for severe thunderstorms likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones.

The Bureau of Meteorology has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Northern NSW including Grafton, Maclean, Ulmarra and Glenreagh.

Issued at 1.54pm today, the warning states severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Casino, Kyogle, Tabulam, Maclean, Ulmarra, Dorrigo, Ebor and Glenreagh.

It is expected this afternoon's storm will hit Casino and Kyogle the hardest out of all Northern Rivers towns. Contributed

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

• Move their car under cover or away from trees

• Secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony

• Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised

• Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill

• Unplug computers and appliances

• Avoid using the phone during the storm

• Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well

• For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:55pm. Warnings are also available through the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 218.

ORIGINAL STORY: SUPERCELLS are being touted for the Northern Rivers by keen storm chasers, as meteorologists predict the possibility of large hail stones, flash flooding and thunderstorms in the coming days.

A southerly change moving up the coast will see south east winds interact with the higher topography of the north coast to meet with warm northerly winds from Queensland, triggering severe storms.

North Coast Storm Chasers are hopeful of an exciting pursuit of storm cells as early as this afternoon, with Antonio Parancin posting on social media pages in preparation.

Weather update from the North Coast Storm Chasers today. Contributed

The Chasers predicted Friday to have "absolutely smashing conditions that will assist with not only thunderstorms but even super-cells (destructive storms)".

Today updated predictions for Woodburn to Bangalow out west to Casino, Kyogle and Tygalum, were posted, expecting a high chance of thunderstorms.

Moderate storms were expected from Evans Head and Tenterfield, while Murwillumbah to Surfers Paradise are expected to cop the brunt of the severe weather with thunder and flash flooding.

"Providing enough moisture does form, storms should develop closer to home just on, or east, of about Tenterfield and advance east-north east," Mr Parancin posted on Thursday.

"Once nearing the coast they would likely intensify... We might even possibly see a severe cell where the main threats for today would be.

"Now we just wait and see, it's quite possible I may be chasing this afternoon."

Optimistic storm chaser Josh Analisa said "let's hope the storm chaser gods are with us."

Weather Zone meteorologist Brett Dutchke said wild weather was expected through the Northern Tablelands and Mid North Coast to west of the Lismore ranges.

But it was impossible to predict a super cell "unless you actually see it".

"Severe storms are likely almost everyday from today to about Monday," Mr Dutchke said.

"These storms do bring the risk of some large hail, and then as we move on from tomorrow flash flooding becomes an increased chance as moisture in the air increases.

"There could be an overlap period where there's a chance of getting both, and winds are also a possibility.

"There is a chance of gusts in the thunderstorms of about at 80-90km/h on the weekends."

Thursday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week with the centigrade hitting about 32 degrees in Lismore, five degrees above the late October average, with a cooler change expected to come overnight.

"People should be listening out for severe storm warnings every day from today to next Monday," Mr Dutchke said.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Miranda Langton said no current warnings were in place, but BOM would be forecasting thunderstorms and rainfall for this afternoon and over the coming days.

"We are currently not forecasting a super-cell up that way because we need a certain criteria before a cell is made, but there's a possibility there may be some severe storms inland of the Northern Rivers, including in areas of Grafton and Casino."

Five to 10ml of rain is expected at Lismore over the next 24 hours, with a further five to 15 mls on Saturday, with the weather clearing by Sunday.

But that forecast could increase or be pushed to the coast.

Storm chasers' tip offs for the North Coast:

- Moderate to possibly large hail

- strong to damaging wind gusts

- Frequent lightning

- Possible flash flooding under storms