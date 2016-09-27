Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

BUYERS are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley housing market, and with demand vastly outweighing supply it means properties are selling at top dollar.

CoreLogic RP Data's Market Trends report for the third quarter of 2016 revealed Yamba was the highest-priced housing market, with a median sale price of $480,000.

Wooli and Gulmarrad shared the red ribbon position on $435,000, with Glenreagh houses demanding a median sale price of $389,000 and Iluka becoming the region's fifth most expensive suburb at $370,000.

Yamba also topped the ladder for units on $380,000, followed by Iluka's $370,000 median price.

The median price of Wooli houses jumped a massive 24.4% over the year to September, securing its title as the suburb with the biggest price rise.

Glenreagh was next in line with a 20% jump in house values, with Yamba (+17.1%), Ulmarra (+16%) and Junction Hill (+15.9%) rounding out the top five.

Lawrence was the worst performer with prices dropping 10.2% to reach a $292,000 median price.

Junction Hill had the region's quickest house sales, with an average of 45 days on the market, followed by Grafton on 59 days.

Tucabia houses were the slowest to sell, taking an average of 152 days to change hands.

Grafton had the quickest unit sales at a 43-day average turnover rate.

Ray White Yamba principal Dan Kelly said demand was high across the board.

"The market is very healthy - stock is in incredibly low supply and it has been for some months," he said.

"I would suggest we've seen overall price growth of about 10% since the start of the year.

"Family style homes, waterfront properties and anything around the main street of town are hugely sought after."

Mr Kelly said the rental market was a mirror image of the sales market, with low supply giving investors strong returns.

"I think it will be steady as she goes from here on in (over the next 12 months)," he said.

"The only thing that could influence it is whether more stock comes back on to the market.

"But it will take a lot of stock to create any sort of oversupply."

Iluka had the highest median rental asking price for houses at $450 a week, followed by both Brooms Head and Yamba on $425.

Iluka also topped the unit rental price list on $375, with Yamba in second place on $350. - ARM NEWSDESK