Clarence Valley votes for its Tastiest Takeaway

Olivia Matarazzo, owner John Agiannitis, Ryan Moore, Elyce Fahey, and Sharon Daniels from the Clarence Valley's Tastiest Takeaway, Charcoal Chicken.

AFTER months of waiting, the Daily Examiner is proud to announce Charcoal Chicken on Prince Street has been named the Tastiest Takeaway in the Clarence Valley.

The quest to be better is what drives owner John Agiannitis to help his takeaway shop to be the best it can be.

Mr Agiannitis said the shops food had been a staple in the communities diet for more than 30 years.

"A good part of that was me, for 17 years" Mr Agiannitis said.

"It's got it's ups and down, but it's beautiful, I still love it.

"Grafton has been good to me, business is always a challenge."

So what sets the Tastiest Takeaway apart from the rest?

"Each day is better than yesterday and you are always trying, there is no stopping, we are always trying to do something, create something," Mr Agiannitis said about keeping the business fresh.

"The thing that sticks out is the caesar," Mr Agiannitis said about the favourite amongst customers.

But it's not just about the food, it's the people who work at Charcoal Chicken that make it tastiest of takeaways.

"Without my staff, I am just a number," he said.

"They're like little machines."

Mr Agiannitis said because they'd been there a long time, Charcoal Chicken was apart of the community.

"It's nothing special, it's just that we, like I said, we try to do something better than yesterday," he said.

Mr Agiannitis said he was very thankful for the people who voted for Charcoal Chicken.

"The customers are very, very loyal, they are excellent," he said.

Over his time in Grafton, Mr Agiannitis said he'd grown to love the town.

"I left Melbourne many many years ago and as much as I like Melbourne, Grafton is just different," he said.

"Everybody leaves Grafton, but everybody comes back.

"There is something about Grafton, but I don't think anybody can put a finger to it.

"I think I'm here for good."

The Tastiest Takeaway is a competition run by The Daily Examiner where the community has their say on the best takeaway food in the Clarence Valley.