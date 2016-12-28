31°
News

Clarence Valley's barking mad for Ruby and Marmalade

Sherele Moody
| 28th Dec 2016 8:05 AM
Training your puppy or kitten to recognise their name will be one of the most important things you do for them, experts say.
Training your puppy or kitten to recognise their name will be one of the most important things you do for them, experts say. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUBY for dogs and Marmalade for cats are the most popular canine and feline names in the Clarence Valley.

Pet Insurance Australia's top 2016 animal names for our region also show pooch lovers embraced Bella, Buddy, Charlie and Lucy for their dish-lickers while Merlin, Puss Puss, Abernathy and Ally were the city's favoured kitten monikers.

The region's top 10 dog and cat names are short, sharp and simple, reflecting pet owners' innate ability to choose labels that pets will easily recognise and respond to.

Grafton Dog Obedience Club senior instructor Mary Williams has been "training people to train their dogs" since about 1971.

Ms Williams said getting a pet to understand their name was one of the most important steps in training.

It was also vital to ensure the name did not sound like common commands such as no, sit, stay, come, down or fetch as animals sometimes struggled to tell the difference between similar sounding words.

"It's important to select the name immediately so you can start using it and the puppy starts recognising it," Ms Williams said.

"To teach the puppy to respond I would have it inside, I would say its name and when it looks at me I would give it a treat.

"If you haven't got a treat on you, then give it a pat for acknowledging you."

You can use dog name training techniques to teach cats to respond when called.

CLARENCE VALLEY'S TOP 10 PET NAMES

DOGS, CATS

Ruby, Marmalade

Bella, Merlin

Buddy, Puss Puss

Charlie, Abernathy

Lucy, Ally

Max, Beau

Milo, Candy Lee

Rosie, Diego

Archie, Fonzie

Daisy, Frankie

Source: Pet Insurance Australia.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  animal behaviour canine cats dogs feline mary williams pet insurance australia pet names training

Fundraiser hoped to help prevent another tragedy

Fundraiser hoped to help prevent another tragedy

Following Geoffrey Blackadder's death at Wooli Beach on Boxing Day, his family wants to see improved accessed to the help make beach safer.

Steve's tips on road sharing between cars and motorcycles

SAFETY FIRST: Steve Laylock - driving instructor talks about motorbike safety on the roads.

Do you know the new lane filtering laws?

Cricketers arrive in Grafton for prestigious tournament

SUITABLY IMPRESSED: Peter Crawford, Chris Weller and Patrick Jackson from Bowral Cricket Club may come from one of the most picturesue cricket grounds in Australia, but they liked the look of McKittrick Park ahead of today's McDonalds Country Plate semi-final.

Country Plate newcomers no strangers to cricket's grand stage

'Imagine going viral for an item less than $5. Embarrassing'

Local business, fed up with shoplifters, taking new approach

Local Partners

'Imagine going viral for an item less than $5. Embarrassing'

ONE local business is fed up with shoplifters, and will now be taking a 'name and shame' approach to those who choose to steal from their shop.

Cycle clubs come together to 'Ride For Emma'

MARK OF RESPECT: About 90 Yamba and Grafton cycle club members held a minute's silence at Maclean Lookout in the Ride For Emma held on Tuesday.

Riders meet for minute's silence at Maclean lookout

All star cast for Lawrence Rodeo

WILD RIDE: Steve Mason hangs on to Black Barney who will line up again this year.

Australian PBR champion head of open bull ride field

Stocking up summer supplies

Antony Perring of Irons and Craig with some of the mountains of coffee he has in preparation for the post Christmas rush.

Big demand on cafe supplies over summer

Ultimate tribute to the fabulous Beach Boys

The Beach Boyz Tribute Show will be getting around to the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday night.

Love the Beach Boys? Don't miss this band

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

She became a noted writer and raconteur, speaking openly about problems with drugs and her mental health. Here are some of Fisher’s most notable quotes.

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

Is this the ultimate wedding day reminder?

Margot Robbie has given her wedding guests a permanent parting gift

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham and Tim McInnerny in a scene from Game of Thrones.

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most pirated show of the year

Ten easy recipes for the Christmas leftovers

Here are some tips to use up all of the leftovers from your Christmas feast.

10 easy ways to use your Christmas leftovers

A RARE FIND

798 Wooli Road, Pillar Valley 2462

Rural 6 2 2 $649000

The first time you see this property, you could be mistaken for thinking you're visiting a resort. Ideally situated 20 mins from Grafton and 20 mins to the beaches...

HAPPY CHRISTMAS! YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 FASTRAK

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Bay Views at Minnie Water

3 Waratah Crescent, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 $845,000

Perched high on the hill at Minnie Water this property has investment potential beyond most properties currently on the market on the North Coast! The home has...

LARGE RESIDENTIAL BLOCK READY TO BUILD!

10 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ... $70,000

Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ownership. With sellers that have set their sights elsewhere, we are looking for a...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Affordable Luxury

9 King Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Located in the quaint village of Ulmarra this executive-style residence is sure to impress those looking for lifestyle coupled with affordability. Boasting a solid...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

Something for Everybody!

1/16 Parkview cresent, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325000

This quality two bedroom unit is perfect for first home buyers, investors or those just looking to downsize! Located close to Yamba shopping fair, public...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas followed by three large sized rooms, the great size of...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!