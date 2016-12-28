Clarence Valley's barking mad for Ruby and Marmalade

Training your puppy or kitten to recognise their name will be one of the most important things you do for them, experts say.

RUBY for dogs and Marmalade for cats are the most popular canine and feline names in the Clarence Valley.

Pet Insurance Australia's top 2016 animal names for our region also show pooch lovers embraced Bella, Buddy, Charlie and Lucy for their dish-lickers while Merlin, Puss Puss, Abernathy and Ally were the city's favoured kitten monikers.

The region's top 10 dog and cat names are short, sharp and simple, reflecting pet owners' innate ability to choose labels that pets will easily recognise and respond to.

Grafton Dog Obedience Club senior instructor Mary Williams has been "training people to train their dogs" since about 1971.

Ms Williams said getting a pet to understand their name was one of the most important steps in training.

It was also vital to ensure the name did not sound like common commands such as no, sit, stay, come, down or fetch as animals sometimes struggled to tell the difference between similar sounding words.

"It's important to select the name immediately so you can start using it and the puppy starts recognising it," Ms Williams said.

"To teach the puppy to respond I would have it inside, I would say its name and when it looks at me I would give it a treat.

"If you haven't got a treat on you, then give it a pat for acknowledging you."

You can use dog name training techniques to teach cats to respond when called.

CLARENCE VALLEY'S TOP 10 PET NAMES

DOGS, CATS

Ruby, Marmalade

Bella, Merlin

Buddy, Puss Puss

Charlie, Abernathy

Lucy, Ally

Max, Beau

Milo, Candy Lee

Rosie, Diego

Archie, Fonzie

Daisy, Frankie

Source: Pet Insurance Australia.

- ARM NEWSDESK