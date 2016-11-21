32°
News

Clarence Valley's biggest speeding fine cash cow

Chris Calcino
| 21st Nov 2016 5:23 AM
Speed cameras across NSW brought in $103 million in fines last financial year.
Speed cameras across NSW brought in $103 million in fines last financial year. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOVE them or loathe them - and let's be serious, no one loves them - speed cameras remain a constant and lucrative money spinner for the NSW Government.

NSW Police last financial year issued 494,897 tickets from fixed and movable speed traps, bringing in $103 million in fines - up $7 million on 2014-15 and steadily rising year on year.

Office of State Revenue figures show the golden goose really starts laying over the November to January Christmas period when more people are on the road and police patrols are out in force.

One stretch of road stands above the rest as the Clarence Valley's biggest flash for cash cow: the Pacific Hwy at Ulmarra clocking up $18,599 from 77 separate speeding offences.

Police have issued three fines totalling $493 along that stretch in July-September of this year.

The entire Clarence Valley region drew in $42,123 in fines last financial year, meaning the northbound and southbound Pacific Hwy cameras in Ulmarra accounted for nearly half of the entire region's speed camera revenue.

The Pacific Hwy at Jacky Bulbin Flat was the second speeding hotspot with 18 fines totting up a face value of $7507.

Next came Summerland Way at Carrs Creek, with $5130 in fines, followed by Summerland Way at Mountain View with $4535.

The Gwydir Hwy at Eatonsville rounded out the region's revenue-raising top five with $2341 in fines over the 2015-16 financial year.

Speeding fine statistics elsewhere on the North Coast dwarfed those of the Clarence Valley - one short stretch of road, Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale in the Byron Shire, brought in $3.4 million alone.

The Pacific Hwy in Woodburn, falling under the Richmond Valley region, saw 6658 tickets issued with a face value of $1.4 million.

The NSW road toll increased by a shocking 25% in 2015-16, despite speed camera revenue rising 7.2% over the same period.

Transport for NSW figures reveal 387 people died on the state's roads over the 12 months to September - the worst statistics for any state in the country.

Shadow roads minister Jodi McKay has chastised the Baird government for cutting $15.5 million from its contribution to the Community Road Safety Fund last year.

She said speed cameras were being used to bolster the government's coffers rather than make roads safer.

"The road toll is increasing; the focus should be on slowing people down, not raising revenue,” she said.

"It's disgraceful that the government has cut its contribution to funding road safety programs in the face of an increasing road toll.

"The minister should be fighting for every dollar to fund road safety and curb the needless loss of life.”

Roads Minister Duncan Gay issued a statement saying death and injury had decreased by up to 90% at speed camera locations.

"It's disturbing when speeding is claiming more and more lives that this proven life-saving program is subjected to unjustified accusations of being 'revenue raising',” Mr Gay said.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily
Bright future on the cards for Prince Street

Bright future on the cards for Prince Street

Outlook for Prince Street is positive with the new bridge and jail on the horizon.

Batsmen take advantage of perfect conditions

Brothers batsman Jake Kroehnert during the CRCA match between Westlawn and Brothers at Small Park, Ulmarra on Saturday.

Kroehnert and Firth score big as Brothers notch 340

Hodge home in the Christmas Cup

Gold Coast apprentice Jed Hodge storms home on Toby Edmonds-trained mare Flaming Aces to win the Christmas Cup (1200m) at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Apprentice gets job done in maiden win for future father-in-law

Why special tax breaks for seniors should go

Cuts to seniors' tax breaks could save us all $1 billion

Local Partners

8 things to do this weekend

Here is a list of 8 things to do this weekend to keep you entertained.

Auxiliary's $5K parting gift for community bus

Helen Hearnshaw and Chris Lynch from the Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary presented a cheque for over $5000 to the Grafton Community Bus president Peter Dougherty

Grafton Nursing Home Auxiliary folds

GIG GUIDE: Live acts across the Valley

BLUES ROOM: Kevin Borich will play the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tomorrow night.

What's on the Clarence Valley live music scene this weekend

Mexican metal outfit Kallidad ready to rock Yamba

ONE-OF-A-KIND SOUND: Kallidad is a three-piece fiesta party band from Sydney. They will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday.

Pacific Hotel to pump up the volume this Sunday afternoon

California crew cruise into town

SOUL SOUNDS: Catch Southern Californian outfit Allenworth at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Allensworth play Yamba this weekend

New director has clear focus

New director has clear focus

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium welcomes a new face and wealth of experience to its team with the appointment of its new director, Adam Wills

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

Angourie Living on Three levels

5 8 BAY STREET, Angourie 2464

Apartment 4 2 1 $729,000

Close to the ocean with views from this three storey townhouse. Built for the family with three bedrooms plus loft bedroom and two bathrooms. The large outdoor...

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $349,500

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Fish From Your Backyard Here

20 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $810,000

Enjoying one of the rarest of waterfront positions in Yamba this feature filled family home offers buyers the winning rare combination of breathtaking water views...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

2 FLATS RETURNING $310 PER WEEK IN TOTAL

13 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $229,000

Calling all investors, smart first home buyers and or renovators - this is the one. This duplex is full of potential with the option to be returned to a 3-4...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

A Place to Call Home

37 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 265,000

Beautifully poised in one of South Grafton's prime flood-free locations this gorgeous property is sadly offered to market by sellers reluctant to see it go.

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!