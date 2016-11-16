Clarence Valley's horror year on the roads

THIS year has been one of the deadliest on Clarence Valley roads in recent memory, with today's tragic fatal crash at Ferry Park taking the total number of lives lost on our roads to 14.

Here is the shocking road toll that has claimed too many lives in a horror 2016 on Clarence Valley roads:

January 8: Tragic death at Tyndale

AN 89-YEAR-OLD Maclean man died on route to hospital after a crash at Tyndale, marking a tragic start to the year on our roads. The driver was trapped in the car, along with his 87-year-old passenger when their Holden Commodore hatchback collided with a guard rail, before hitting a southbound Toyota Camry, and then a power pole. The driver was treated at the scene but died before reaching hospital.

February 13: Man, 18, dies after crash

SHOCKED passers-by found a sports car smashed into a tree at Coutts Crossing where teenager Corey Filmer was critically injured on Burragan Rd, and lay trapped for a number of hours. The teen was airlifted to the Gold Coast Hospital but he was pronounced dead later that day.

March 15: Sound of fatal crash cuts the Tyndale night

THIS was the second death in Tyndale in just three months, where a 19-year-old man was killed in a collision between two cars and a B-double just south of Tyndale. A 47-year-old man and his 14-year-old son who were also involved were treated at the scene and taken to Grafton Base Hospital and Lismore Base Hospital.

April 13: Crash claims life

FORTY-NINE-YEAR-OLD Kevin Wooster succumbed to his injuries en route to the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter after his car clammed into a tree north of Junction Hill on the Summerland Way. By this stage, the death toll on Clarence Valley roads for this year had already matched the entire toll of 2015.

April 15: Coutts Crossing crash victim lost control of car at crest

A MAN died on Kangaroo Creek Road, Coutts Crossing when his car left the road and hit a tree. Police believe the 30-year-old male victim was travelling east on Kangaroo Creek Road when he had begun to turn right over a crest and for unknown reasons lost control of his car. It appears he may have died on impact.

June 8: Driver, 55, dies after Wells Crossing crash

A SHOCKING 24 hours on Clarence Valley roads left at least one man dead and one with serious injuries following two separate vehicle crashes which occurred on intersecting roads. A local 55-year-old man died in hospital from injuries sustained in a crash at Wells Crossing, after his vehicle collided with a power pole on Parker Rd about 3pm for unknown reasons.

June 9: Man dies after van collides with B-double

A MAN died in a crash at Woolgoolga when a B-double travelling north and a Volkswagen van travelling south collided. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 47-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old man, was not injured.

July 2: Car crash kills one in Tabulam

A WOMAN died in a horrific two-vehicle crash on the Bruxner Hwy at Tabulam, with eight other people treated at the scene. The woman was a rear passenger in one of the vehicles.

July 9: Alcohol and speed blamed for fatal crash

A MAN died in a single vehicle crash on Sherwood Creek Rd at Upper Corindi when he lost control of his car. The 39-year-old Queensland man was not wearing a seatbelt when his Nissan ute left the unsealed section of road and collided with a tree.

September 3: Halfway Creek fatal crash victim from Northern NSW

A 58-YEAR-OLD man from the Northern NSW town of Dungay died after the semi-trailer he was driving collided with the four-and-a-half tonne truck on a straight stretch of road at Halfway Creek. The driver of the truck was later charged with a number of serious property offences after it was discovered the truck he was driving was stolen.

September 27: Elderly couple killed in horror crash from Waterview Heights

AN ELDERLY couple were only about two kilometres from their home when they were involved in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the Gwydir Hwy. Both the 72-year-old man and 75-year-old woman died on the scene. The pair were travelling towards Grafton when their Hyundai crossed to the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a prime mover.

October 13: Woman dies in Coutts Crossing crash

COUTTS CROSSING woman Jodie Spears was killed when the Suzuki scooter she was riding was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Armidale Rd. According to police, the scooter and a Mitsubishi Pajero towing a box trailer containing kayaks collided about 1km south of the intersection of McPherson's Crossing Road.

November 16: Motorcyclist killed on Pacific Hwy

TODAY'S fatal crash occured on the Pacific Hwy near Ferry Park and involved a motorcycle and a truck about 6.15am. The crash scene is now clear, but investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident are ongoing. A report will be prepared for the coroner.