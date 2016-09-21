Clarence walks to help pick up the kilometres

The beginning of the Yuraygir 65 klm Coastal Walk in Northern NSW begins at the famous Angourie Surfing Reserve.

IF YOU have signed up to the Daily Examiner team in the Kick The Kilos challenge, or are thinking of joining in, here are some suggestions of local walks that can make for an enjoyable day out and help rack up plenty of kilometres on the Strava app.

Corkwood and Scribbily Gum Walk

This easy walk follows the Station Creek Estuary upstream through the coastal and scribbly gum forest. It will take somewhere between 45 minutes and an hour and 15 minutes.

Travel south on the Pacific Hwy for 38km from Grafton, turn right on to McPhillips Rd and follow the signs for around 12km to the park boundary entrance to find the walk.

Angourie Walking Track

This 10km return track takes you along the beautiful coast of the Yuragir National Park.

Turn right on to Angourie Rd from Yamba Rd before turning right on to Lakes Blvd. Turn left into the national park after 400m. Finally, turn right for Mara Creek picnic area and follow the signs for the walk.

You can do this walk in any season with the National Parks and Wildlife website boasting autumn as a good time to fish, spring as a good time to see the windflowers, and summer a good time to walk. But don't forget winter, where you might catch a glimpse of a migrating whale.

Illaroo to Wooli walking track

If you've got half a day to trek down a relatively under-developed part of the NSW coast line, the Illaroo to Wooli walk is for you.

Starting on the southern end of the Illaroo campground, you will spend the day walking along sandy beaches, across rocky platforms, grasslands and paperbark forests.

The walk takes around five hours.

Heritage Walks

If walking the Jacaranda City is a little more your speed, try the Grafton Heritage Walk for day of history and beautiful architecture.

The walk starts at the Grafton Bridge and heads to historical buildings.

Or maybe a tour of the 19th century river port town of Ulmarra is more your style. This heritage trail takes you from The Old Butter Factory all the way to 13 Coldstream St.

Maclean offers a similar heritage trail, taking you from On the Bite, a building commissioned in 1932 by a local chemist to the Maclean Mural.

Yamba offers two walks, the Hill Walk and the Flat Walk that will take you through the coastal town's sites.

Details on the Clarence Tourism website.

Maclean Talking Trail

Take a casual stroll through Maclean hearing stories from its colourful past and present.

You can download the walking tracks to your iPod or MP3 from the council website.

Iluka Rainforest Walk

Starting on the corner of Long and Crown streets in Iluka, the walk takes you through the rainforest.

Alternative you can begin the walk from the Iluka Bluff car park.

You can walk the rainforest at any time of year, enjoying fishing, swimming, snorkelling and bird watching while you head through the rainforest.