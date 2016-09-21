20°
News

Clarence walks to help pick up the kilometres

Caitlan Charles | 21st Sep 2016 4:00 PM
The beginning of the Yuraygir 65 klm Coastal Walk in Northern NSW begins at the famous Angourie Surfing Reserve.
The beginning of the Yuraygir 65 klm Coastal Walk in Northern NSW begins at the famous Angourie Surfing Reserve. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU have signed up to the Daily Examiner team in the Kick The Kilos challenge, or are thinking of joining in, here are some suggestions of local walks that can make for an enjoyable day out and help rack up plenty of kilometres on the Strava app.

Corkwood and Scribbily Gum Walk

This easy walk follows the Station Creek Estuary upstream through the coastal and scribbly gum forest. It will take somewhere between 45 minutes and an hour and 15 minutes.

Travel south on the Pacific Hwy for 38km from Grafton, turn right on to McPhillips Rd and follow the signs for around 12km to the park boundary entrance to find the walk.

Angourie Walking Track

This 10km return track takes you along the beautiful coast of the Yuragir National Park.

Turn right on to Angourie Rd from Yamba Rd before turning right on to Lakes Blvd. Turn left into the national park after 400m. Finally, turn right for Mara Creek picnic area and follow the signs for the walk.

You can do this walk in any season with the National Parks and Wildlife website boasting autumn as a good time to fish, spring as a good time to see the windflowers, and summer a good time to walk. But don't forget winter, where you might catch a glimpse of a migrating whale.

Illaroo to Wooli walking track

If you've got half a day to trek down a relatively under-developed part of the NSW coast line, the Illaroo to Wooli walk is for you.

Starting on the southern end of the Illaroo campground, you will spend the day walking along sandy beaches, across rocky platforms, grasslands and paperbark forests.

The walk takes around five hours.

Heritage Walks

If walking the Jacaranda City is a little more your speed, try the Grafton Heritage Walk for day of history and beautiful architecture.

The walk starts at the Grafton Bridge and heads to historical buildings.

Or maybe a tour of the 19th century river port town of Ulmarra is more your style. This heritage trail takes you from The Old Butter Factory all the way to 13 Coldstream St.

Maclean offers a similar heritage trail, taking you from On the Bite, a building commissioned in 1932 by a local chemist to the Maclean Mural.

Yamba offers two walks, the Hill Walk and the Flat Walk that will take you through the coastal town's sites.

Details on the Clarence Tourism website.

Maclean Talking Trail

Take a casual stroll through Maclean hearing stories from its colourful past and present.

You can download the walking tracks to your iPod or MP3 from the council website.

Iluka Rainforest Walk

Starting on the corner of Long and Crown streets in Iluka, the walk takes you through the rainforest.

Alternative you can begin the walk from the Iluka Bluff car park.

You can walk the rainforest at any time of year, enjoying fishing, swimming, snorkelling and bird watching while you head through the rainforest.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  angourie walking track, clarence valley walks, corkwood and scribbily gum walk, heritage walks, illaroo to wooli walking track, iluka rainforest walk, kick the kilos challenge, maclean talking trail

Ousted councillor fights for her final project

Ousted councillor fights for her final project

SUE Hughes is fighting from the political grave to ensure her final project on Clarence Valley Council comes to fruition.

Local agents star at awards

WINNERS: Ray White Yamba realtors Lee Johns, Carolyn and Jim Kelly, Courtney Smith and Daniel Kelly at the Ray White NSW awards night in Sydney.

A big night for local Ray White offices

Grafton daycare provider a real gem

Makayla Cambell and Walter Hamilton play with Crystal Mawhinney - who has won a national daycare award for her Family Daycare business in Grafton.

Crystal's Little Gems Family Daycare wins award

Clarence walks to help pick up the kilometres

The beginning of the Yuraygir 65 klm Coastal Walk in Northern NSW begins at the famous Angourie Surfing Reserve.

The Clarence is full of wonderful walks to help keep you fit

Local Partners

Ousted councillor fights for her final project

SUE Hughes is fighting from the political grave to ensure her final project on Clarence Valley Council comes to fruition.

Dental practice's new zebra needs a name

NAME GAME: Family Dental practice managers Ellie Bland and Dwarne McPhee welcome a new zebra to replace the one stolen earlier this month.

'Kidnapped' Zoe made it easier for kids to come to the dentist

Vintage car club to host swap meet at Maclean

CAR LOVERS: Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle club members John Snape, Doug Clark and Bob Gray are ready for the Maclean Swap Meet.

Car enthusiasts rev up for annual swap meet

Latest deals and offers

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

NOKIA says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to deliver speeds 1000 times faster than those promised by the National Broadband Network.

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

FRONT ROW!

Unit 26/20 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 2 1 $459,000

Book your seats now! If it is value for money that you want then this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is definitely going to take some beating. Situated opposite Pippi...

ONLY TWO LOTS LEFT AFTER PRICE REDUCTIONS ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION - LET&#39;S GET BUSY

Lot 7 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $132900

Only two remain of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lots represent a new era of eco-friendly...

ONLY TWO LOTS LEFT AFTER PRICE REDUCTIONS ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION - LET&#39;S GET BUSY

Lot 5 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $139900

Only two remain of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lots represent a new era of eco-friendly...

Californian Bungalow

34 Through Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Let's get straight down to business If you are a lover of charm and a little tantalised by original features such as pressed metal ceilings, ornate fireplaces and...

King Sized Living

17 Abelia Avenue, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 4 $589,000

If it is extra space that you require, not just in living space but perhaps for the toys as well, then 17 Abelia Avenue is the property for you! Enjoying a...

Deceased Estate - MUST SELL

2/64 Acacia Cct, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 1 Reduced to...

Enjoying the quiet and sought after location of Acacia Circuit, this easy-care lowset duplex unit offers an outstanding investment opportunity or very comfortable...

It&#39;s A No-Brainer!

17 Bayview Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Well presented and very well planned, this quality brick and tile home is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to buying opportunities in the current market. With...

Sound investment now and into the future!

42 Jubilee Street, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Whether your a first home buyer or an investor this home must be one of the first you inspect. Masterbuilt by Alan Jagoe, this brick veneer home is virtually...

Tanderras latest small acreage land release

Lot 21 Frogmouth Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many ... $169,000

Blocks of land in Tanderra have traditionally achieved higher prices than many other places in Gulmarrad. The ridge line that Tanderra enjoys is one of the major...

Absolutely Must GO!

30 Spotted Gum Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Spacious, flood-free and lowset - what more could you ask for?! Situated in one of South Grafton's most recent estates, this quality property is surrounded by...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment