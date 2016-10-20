Clarence Youth Action needs you

From left, Caleb Witt speaks with CYA members Gabrielle Andrews and Kate McGuire about the kind of community he wants to live in.

ARE you aged between 12 and 25 years and want to make a positive difference in our community? Do you have a strong desire to represent all youth on the issues affecting young people in the Clarence Valley?

Clarence Valley Council is calling for new members from across the region to take part in the Clarence Youth Action group.

Clarence Valley Council youth development officer Giane Smajstr said the action group comprised a diverse group of people aged between 12-25 who meet regularly to help council make decisions that relate to young people, work on community projects, organise events, consult with local young people and participate in forums.

"CYA is a platform that encourages greater participation by young people in a range of community initiatives,” she said.

"Taking part in the CYA group benefits young people by giving them the opportunity to develop skills they can use throughout their lives, such as leadership and decision-making skills, working collaboratively, developing creative ideas and undertaking projects that benefit young people and the broader community.

"We currently have a group of dedicated and passionate CYA members who have worked in partnership with council and other local organisations on a variety of projects such as the Grafton Zombie Walk, Youth Week, Are you Really Listening and the Ask Clarence Valley Youth video project.

CYA member Gabrielle Andrews said that as a young person living in this community, she thought younger people needed to take ownership and pride in what they can contribute towards it.

For more information and expressions of interest, contact Giane Smajstr, on 6642 0954 or email giane.smajstr@clarence.

nsw.gov.au