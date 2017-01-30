Classes fill up for new year

FIRST DAY BACK: Clarence Valley Anglican School kindergarten teacher Sarah Bathgate with new students Lily Saunders, Clair Gersekowski and Henry Hagon.

WHILE many parents across the Clarence Valley have fretted over their son or daughter's first day of school yesterday, it was also a return to the classroom for teachers for 2017.

Clarence Valley Anglican School kindergarten teacher Sarah Bathgate said he was excited to begin teaching a new class of fresh faces.

"I'm looking forward to meeting and getting to know all the new little people and watching them grow," Ms Bathgate said.

Ms Bathgate said it wasn't just the students though that can be a little apprehensive about their first day in the classroom.

"You've always got a few nerves but you've just got to run with it.

"You'll never really know what will happen on that first day, but once they're here they're all good to go now."

With a class size of 19, Ms Bathgate said the hardest part of the day for the new CVAS kindergarten students was settling into the classroom.

"The initial break away from their families I think is the tough part," she said.

"Once they get inside they're usually pretty good after that. The students actually did really, really well this morning, they were all out playing which was great.

"This week is all about getting to know everyone and getting into the routine and get stuck straight into it after that.

Ms Bathgate said despite some first day apprehension, there wasn't too much drama.

"There weren't any tears, which is good," she said.

"That's the beauty of our pre-kinder program coming through, so they're all already used to the school, which makes it easy."

After teaching for 19 years, mostly with kindergarten, Ms Bathgate said the first day back at school was always exciting.