Clear skies and big action at Maclean Rodeo

JUST metres from the rodeo ring, kids lined up to have their own turn on a mechanical bull, laughing with smiles wide as they were tossed onto the matting.

But their smiles couldn't have matched Maclean Twilight Rodeo organiser Bruce Green as the night presented a clear sky for the first time in years for the Maclean Twilight Rodeo.

And the perfect weather brought the crowd out in droves, with more than 3500 filling the stands of the Maclean Showground to see the annual Christmas time spectacle.

"This is the first clear night we've had for a while, and it's a bumper crowd - just unbelievable,” Mr Green said.

"We put twelve months planning into it, and the weather does make or break you, but this time it was on our side.”

The large crowd fills the stand at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo. Adam Hourigan Photography

With a mechanical bull outside the ring to find some future superstars, and a replay screen doubled in size from previous years all to help the crowd enjoy the event, Mr Green said it was also the quality of the show on offer that kept people coming back.

"We've increased the prize money on the events, and that really proved in the saddle riding and the bullriding - the quality of the riders and the big names we've got here has shown that,” he said.

"And the bulls they are bred and born to buck these days; they're so strong, it's hard to get good riders to ride them and we've seen some great one's tonight.

"(Winner) Troy Wilkinson is just a class act. I tipped him earlier in the week to win and sure enough he's done it.”

The rodeo donates its proceeds to local charities and groups, many who come along and help out on the night on everything from a busy night of food service to gate taking and volunteer work.

"Over the years we've given away more than $350,000,” Mr Green said. "It's great to see the local clubs here helping out. For many of them its their major fundraiser.”