Close call for surfers as shark spotted by drone

DRONE operator Mark Flaherty of MJ Visual Media caught this vision at Main Beach, Evans Head today as a great white shark cruises close to a number of surfers.

The image was captured around 9.30am this morning.

"The live vision from the MJ Visual Media drone enabled our crew to detect this big guy and raise the alarm immediately to the Evans Head Surf Life Saving and (Evans Head) Marine Rescue crew who were on close standby to act quickly," Mr Flaherty wrote on his Facebook page.

Both volunteer groups managed to get people out of the water until the shark left the area.

"Prevention is better than cure," Mr Flaherty said.