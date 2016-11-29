GOLF: Close but no cigar despite 56 off the stick

GOLF: At the start of the Holden Scramble, Trent Dickson said the Grafton Golf Club team would have been happy to finish in the top 12 for an opportunity to play with a professional.

On Monday they did much more than that as they fired the best score of the day at Twin Waters Golf Resort with 56 off the stick.

In the end, despite shooting the best overall round, a lower team handicap meant they were pipped at the end by winners Wentworth and runners up Deniliquin to finish the national competition in third place.

"I don't think we could of scored any less than what we did, so we were very happy with our scores," Dickson said.

"As a golf trip, we probably won't have a better trip than that. We were well looked after, and it was a great event with some great golf."

Heading into the final round, Dickson said the team knew they were in for a challenge if they were to push for the win.

"We had an idea of what we needed because we shot 16 under off the stick on Sunday, and we thought we needed about 20 under and we thought that was too much of an ask," he said.

"We sort of knew that we couldn't catch the top two teams, so there were a lot of teams fighting for third. We ended up only one shot behind second in the end but just couldn't get that extra one."

After qualifying in the top 12 heading into the final round, the Grafton Golf Club team reached their goal and was joined by Australian Open runner-up Ashley Hall.

Dickson said it was exciting to be joined by the Victorian journeyman, who was more than happy to share a few yarns about his final round 66 at the Sydney International Golf Course where he finished ina three-way tie for leader with Jordan Speith and Cameron Smith.

"It was good to have him with us, and we all learnt a lot," Dickson said.

"Just to talk to him about how he approached each shot was incredible."