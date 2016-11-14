Clouds could spoil the supermoon party

The 'supermoon' which appeared above Clarence Valley skies on the night of Sunday, 16th October, 2016.

STARGAZERS will have to pick their moment to witness tonight's supermoon, with clouds and a possible thunderstorm threatening to spoil their view of one of the most impressive lunar displays in almost 70 years.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Sarah Chadwick said the forecast is for some showers and a possible thunderstorm for tonight and tomorrow night.

"It looks like the cloud will last through much of the night tonight, so it might be a little hit and miss to view the moon," she said.

"At this stage we're expecting patchy cloud from later in the afternoon. People might be lucky to get a few gaps, but overall there will be cloudy conditions."

While there has already been a supermoon this year, and another is due to arrive in December, tonight's supermoon is special because it will be the closest the moon has been to earth since 1948, and the next time the moon will be this close won't be at least until 2034.

The supermoon, which is technically called a perigee, is caused by the elliptical orbit of the moon around the earth bringing the moon closer than normal.

Tonight's moon is expected to rise at 6.54pm in the Clarence Valley.

Top spots to see the supermoon:

Maclean lookout

Pilot Hill, Yamba

Waratah Cr, Minnie Water

Iluka Bluff