Ghosts in limbo: Club without a committee after AGM

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts Rugby League Club is in a state of limbo this week after a "disappointing" attendance at its Annual General Meeting saw no volunteers raise their hand for vacant committe positions.

Following a successful season in the Group 2 Country Rugby League competition the club was undergoing a dramatic change with all executive positions on the its committee vacated ahead of 2017.

Positions were expected to be filled at Tuesday night's meeting but will now continue to be vacated until the club meets again in a fortnight.

Crowd shot of the Group 2 Grand Final between the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday, 11th September, 2016. Debrah Novak

Outgoing president and club stalwart Joe Kinnane said that committee positions can be a thankless job but for a club to survive they need to have willing participants.

"I am disappointed this has happened," Kinnane said. "There was just not enough people at the meeting and noone was willing to take on an executive position.

"I can appreciate the way people feel because in those positions you do get a lot of people in the background criticising every move you make but aren't willing to put their own hands up.

"People are only human and you can only cop enough of those criticisms before you reach the end of your rope."

Group 2 Grand Final between the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday, 11th September, 2016. Debrah Novak

The club is one of the more financially stable in the Group 2 competition and on-field successes over the past five years have reflected this.

Coaching positions for each grade also remain vacated with the decision on roles having to wait until a new committee has been formed. With strong applicants for each grade the club is poised to be in a good position for 2017.

According to Kinnane it still poses a risk with shortlisted candidates potentially looking elsewhere if a decision is not made soon.

"The year is slipping away and coaches won't hang around forever," he said. "This is the first time in my memory that this has happened to the Ghosts' club.

"You could understand this sort of thing happening if the club was broken and it was going to take a lot of effort but the club is successful. Everything is there we just need someone to come in and take up the reins."

Grafton Ghosts will sit down again at what Kinnane is describing as a "crunch time" meeting at the Grafton District Services Club on Monday, November 14.